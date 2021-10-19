Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.93

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 459980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lazard by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,191,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $39,634,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth $758,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

