Lcnb Corp Has $290,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

