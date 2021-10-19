Leede Jones Gab Downgrades Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) to Hold

Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ATBPF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

ATBPF stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

