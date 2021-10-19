Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

