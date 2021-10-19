Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,017 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THS. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $49,258,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $10,499,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after buying an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

THS opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.