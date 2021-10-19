Legal & General Group Plc Has $4 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $729,926. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

