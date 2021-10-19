Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $934,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

NYSE AZO traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $1,757.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,626.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,540.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,767.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

