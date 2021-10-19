Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

MRK traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.54. 439,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,328,272. The company has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

