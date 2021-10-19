Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $670,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE HCA traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,263. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.90. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92.
In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
