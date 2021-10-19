Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $670,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,263. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.90. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.