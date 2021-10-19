Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.