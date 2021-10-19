Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

