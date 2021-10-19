Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of LVHD stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,777. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

