Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGRDY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

