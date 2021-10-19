LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of LendingClub worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LendingClub by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,485,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,411 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $672,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.