Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Financial Comparison

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 21.54 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -190.19 XPeng $895.68 million 38.75 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -26.67

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPeng, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68% XPeng -33.74% -12.20% -8.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Li Auto and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 1 10 1 3.00 XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $43.49, suggesting a potential upside of 42.92%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $53.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.05%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than XPeng.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li Auto beats XPeng on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

