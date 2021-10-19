Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 515,420 shares of company stock worth $6,492,412. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

