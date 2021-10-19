Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 292.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 74.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 309,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,666,000 after buying an additional 129,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 100.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.