Lincoln National Corp Has $217,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $706.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $764.02 and its 200-day moving average is $717.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.92.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.