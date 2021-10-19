Lincoln National Corp Invests $99,000 in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Raymond James cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $353.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

