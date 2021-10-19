Lincoln National Corp Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after purchasing an additional 902,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

VRTX opened at $180.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

