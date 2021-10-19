Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Lindsay to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay stock opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lindsay stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

