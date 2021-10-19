Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Lindsay to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lindsay stock opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Lindsay Company Profile
Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.
