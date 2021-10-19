Lisk (LSK) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00005416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $437.69 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001449 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

