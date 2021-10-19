Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $174.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $132,346.82 and $174.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,503.24 or 1.00181374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00054331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00046655 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.64 or 0.00741525 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001628 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004427 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

