Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,122 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAD opened at $338.44 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.04.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.80.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

