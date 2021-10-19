Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 4.6%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. 52,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,054,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -288.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Livent by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 19.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Livent by 17.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Livent by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

