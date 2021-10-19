Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Loews were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Loews by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Loews by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

L stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

