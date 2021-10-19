Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

