Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

