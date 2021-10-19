Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given robust Siding business prospect and favorable OSB prices. The company has been reaping the benefits of a solid U.S. residential market and robust repair and remodeling (R&R) activities. Also, strategic business transformation, effective cash management and inorganic moves are likely to boost performance in future. Yet, higher freight and transport costs along with rising input costs are concerns. The company expects OSB revenues to fall 10% sequentially. Earnings estimates for current year have moved south in the past seven days, reflecting analysts' concern on the future bottom-line potential.”

LPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.14.

LPX opened at $66.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

