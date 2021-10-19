LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,312,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,749,725 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $67.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

