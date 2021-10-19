LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,831 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $108,371,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $61,785,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,825,000 after buying an additional 165,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $326.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.77 and its 200 day moving average is $327.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

