LPL Financial LLC Sells 16,477 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 258,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

