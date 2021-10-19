LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,292 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.60. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,553 shares of company stock worth $10,022,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

