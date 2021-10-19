LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.71% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULST. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 237,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,773,000 after purchasing an additional 184,513 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 298,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

