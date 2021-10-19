Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.32.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock.
Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $416.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,163. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.47.
In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
