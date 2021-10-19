Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 220.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.