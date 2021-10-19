Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

