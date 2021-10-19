Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 497,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ LUXA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 714,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

