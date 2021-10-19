Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NI opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

