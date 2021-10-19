Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $19,417,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Whirlpool by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 37.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $13,979,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

