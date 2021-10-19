Mackay Shields LLC Sells 121,579 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,579 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 66,306 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 138,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

