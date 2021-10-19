Mackay Shields LLC Sells 788 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,403,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

