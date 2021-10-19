Mackay Shields LLC Sells 8,105 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

