Mackay Shields LLC Sells 967 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 84.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 51,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

