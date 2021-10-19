Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,238,833 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9,022.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.15% of Electronic Arts worth $471,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,440 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,568 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,914 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

