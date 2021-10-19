Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 367.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.37% of Arista Networks worth $381,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,122. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $396.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $143,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,914 shares of company stock valued at $85,369,853 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.