Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,568,453 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,447,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,568,453 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Oracle worth $657,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. 57,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,934,310. The company has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

