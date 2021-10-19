Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in September

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCESF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Macro Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.60.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
