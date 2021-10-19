Maecenas Reaches One Day Volume of $1,710.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $358,032.62 and approximately $1,710.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00196436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.