MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.72. MAG Silver shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 9,410 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAG. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.33 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

